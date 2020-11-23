Sections
Home / World News / 2 dead in stabbing at church in California’s San Jose

2 dead in stabbing at church in California’s San Jose

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:41 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, San Jose

San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening. (AP Photo (Representative image))

Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are “seriously wounded,” San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.The mayor also said in the tweet that a suspect had been arrested, but later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police on the status of the investigation was upcoming.

San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.

Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.

