Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 2 Indian nationals kidnapped in Nigeria: Police

2 Indian nationals kidnapped in Nigeria: Police

State police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said in a statement the force was making a “concerted effort” to find and rescue them, but did not say if the kidnappers had made contact with the families.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 07:13 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lagos

Security agencies should be alerted about “any suspicious movement around their facilities”, State police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said. (Reuters File/Representative image)

Police in southwest Nigeria on Sunday warned foreign nationals to be vigilant days after gunmen kidnapped two Indian workers in the region.

Gunmen seized the two men on Wednesday as they drove out of a pharmaceutical firm in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state. They out the rear tyres of their vehicle to force it to stop.

State police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said in a statement the force was making a “concerted effort” to find and rescue them, but did not say if the kidnappers had made contact with the families.

“All expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period,” he said.



Security agencies should be alerted about “any suspicious movement around their facilities”, he added.

Hundreds of Indian nationals live and work in Nigeria, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

Kidnapping for ransom targeting foreigners and prominent Nigerians is common in Africa’s most populous nation.

The victims are usually released unhurt after ransom payments, but the police rarely confirm any money was paid.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
by HT Correspondents
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
by Chetan Chauhan
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
by Zia Haq

latest news

Hockey India plans foreign camps for men and women teams
by B Shrikant
Lawmakers to unveil $908 billion pandemic relief plan on Monday
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Pink-ball lessons for India bowlers in draw
by Rasesh Mandani
Priyanka turns into a ‘blue jean baby’, leaves Hrithik, Rajkummar in awe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.