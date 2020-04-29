2 Pakistani politicians down with Covid-19, country’s tally crosses 14,000-mark

A member of the legislative Assembly in Pakistan’s Sindh province has tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19, according to Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Tahir.

Rana Hameer Singh belongs to Tharparkar district bordering India’s Rajasthan state. He was elected in the 2018 general elections from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

This comes a day after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said he had contracted the disease.

Sindh has banned all religious gatherings during the holy month of Ramzan in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to a notification released by the province’s home department, all religious gatherings “being not mandatory shall not be held,” media reports in Pakistan said.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases climbed to 14,885 on Tuesday while the death toll from the pandemic has reached 327 with 26 more fatalities, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 3,425 people have recovered from the contagion while 129 were still in critical condition.

The ministry said that Punjab has reported 5,827, Sindh 5,291, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,160, Balochistan 915, Gilgit-Baltistan 330, Islamabad 297 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 65 cases.

So far 1,65,911 tests have been conducted, including 8,530 on April 28.