Home / World News / 20 Afghan army personnel killed in Taliban attack in Nimroz

20 Afghan army personnel killed in Taliban attack in Nimroz

The latest incident comes in wake of an increase in violence across the country despite the ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghanistan Government in Doha.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Kabul

On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Taliban terrorists have expanded their attacks to 24 provinces in the last 24 hours. (AP file photo)

At least 20 members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khashrod district, Nimroz province, on Thursday said the district governor of Khashrod.

According to Tolo News, the district governor said that six others were taken hostage by the Taliban. However, the official did not provide any details on the attack.

There have been no comments made by the Defence Ministry, so far. The latest incident comes in wake of an increase in violence across the country despite the ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghanistan Government in Doha.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said that the Taliban terrorists have expanded their attacks to 24 provinces in the last 24 hours that include Takhar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Kunduz, Baghlan, Laghman, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Badakhshan provinces.



The Defence Ministry said that on Wednesday night in Takhar province an Afghan Air Force strike killed “12 Taliban including several of their commanders,” as reported by Tolo News.

It further reported that the airstrike was conducted in the “Hazara Qarluq” village of Baharak district, according to the statement adding that during a clash between “these Taliban” and the ANP on Monday, a “number of our police” were killed.

At least four civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in a mortar attack in northern Faryab province on Thursday morning, local officials said.

On Wednesday, the Taliban “destroyed” an electricity pylon that brings power to Herat province the office of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) in Herat said. The incident took place in the Kalat-e-Ghazi village in Ghoryan district.

The Takhar’s deputy police chief Raz Mohammad Doorandish and nearly 50 security force members were killed in clashes with the Taliban in the province on Tuesday night, the local officials said on Wednesday. “47 people (security forces members) were killed, and three or four others were wounded,” said Amir Mohammad Khaksar, an MP from Takhar, adding that “the casualties will increase.”

