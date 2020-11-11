Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 20 people killed in accident in Pakistan

20 people killed in accident in Pakistan

The vehicle was taking the passengers back home from a marriage ceremony when it fell in the canal in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday night.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Twenty bodies were retrieved from the canal, while three people were pulled out alive. (AP)

At least 20 people, including children and women, returning from a wedding party were killed when the three-wheeler they were travelling in fell in a canal in northwest Pakistan, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The vehicle was taking the passengers back home from a marriage ceremony when it fell in the canal in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday night.

Twenty bodies were retrieved from the canal, while three people were pulled out alive, the officials said.

KPK Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has expressed condolences over the accident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 14:40 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Nov 11, 2020 15:05 IST
Will never support Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi: Paswan
Nov 11, 2020 15:03 IST
Bihar polls: People reaffirmed solidarity for NDA , says Tamil Nadu CM
Nov 11, 2020 15:02 IST
Diwali with a difference: NGO runs campaign to help marginalised people
Nov 11, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.