Sections
Home / World News / 23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report

23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report

Around 50 people were believed to be on board, a fire brigade said after 23 bodies were from the sunken ferry in Bangladesh’s Dhaka.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:33 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Dhaka

At least 23 people were reported dead after ferry capsized in Bangladesh’s Dhaka. (PTI File Photo )

Twenty-three people drowned and dozens more were missing on Monday after a ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision with another vessel, rescue officials said.

“We have so far recovered 23 bodies from the sunken ferry,” fire brigade official Enayet Hossain told AFP, adding that there were believed to be around 50 people on board.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Allow restricted entry of tourists in Himachal: Tourism Industry Association
Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST
Access to smartphones empower women in less developed countries
Jun 29, 2020 12:30 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises LNJP doctor who died fighting Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST
23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report
Jun 29, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.