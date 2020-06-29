23 dead, dozens missing as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh’s Dhaka: Report

At least 23 people were reported dead after ferry capsized in Bangladesh’s Dhaka. (PTI File Photo )

Twenty-three people drowned and dozens more were missing on Monday after a ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision with another vessel, rescue officials said.

“We have so far recovered 23 bodies from the sunken ferry,” fire brigade official Enayet Hossain told AFP, adding that there were believed to be around 50 people on board.