Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial. Here’s everything you need to know about them

3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial. Here’s everything you need to know about them

Health experts like Anthony Fauci say that drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A scientist conducts research on a Covid-19 vaccine at a laboratory in San Diego, California. (Reuters File Photo)

Researchers and pharmaceutical companies around the globe are racing to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease. While some companies are still focussing on the initial round of clinical trials for their vaccine candidate, others have raced ahead to third and final phase of testing.

In fact, US President Donald Trump, whose government is pouring in billions for a Covid-19 vaccine, said on Thursday it was possible that the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election.

However, top US infectious diseases official Anthony Fauci, a leading voice in the healthcare fraternity, had given a more conservative outlook. He had said on Wednesday that drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year. Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021, and that the world could get past the pandemic by then.

Also Read: Who should be the first in line for Covid-19 vaccine? Experts debate



The companies which are the front runners in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine are Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax.



Here is a look at how these companies are preparing their vaccine candidates and where do they stand:

Moderna is developing the mRNA-1273 vaccine to fight the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19. The company announced last week that it has started phase 3 clinical trials in the United States. The trial is being conducted at nearly 100 research sites in the US. Moderna had conducted the second phase of clinical trial in May, but the results are available only for the first phase. Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine generated an immune system response, but many volunteers participating in the company’s drug trial reported side effects like fatigue, chills, headache and muscle pain.

Pfizer has more than one vaccine candidate and CNN reported that it has started combined Phase 2/3 trial with one of them, BNT162b2. The vaccine is being developed jointly with German company BioNTech. CNN further reported that the trials are being conducted at about 120 sites worldwide. Pfizer is expected to apply for regulatory approvals as early as October. In its initial trial, the vaccine produced antibodies and also generated immune response. Pfizer claimed that the vaccine created a tolerability profile and led to mild side effects like fever, fatigue and chills.

Novavax will start the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 next month. The first phase of the trial showed it generated antibodies to fight the coronavirus disease, the company said in a release. It further claimed that the level of antibodies the vaccine generated was four times those developed by the people who recovered from the coronavirus disease. Talking about the side effects, Novavax said that the volunteers experienced muscle pain, nausea and joint pain, and at least of them had mild fever. The US-based company said that it has entered a supply and license agreement with Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The deal was signed on July 30, according to an SEC filing by Novavax.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021; get $1,000 for home offices
Aug 07, 2020 10:50 IST
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
Aug 07, 2020 10:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning
Aug 07, 2020 10:35 IST
Rana’s fiancee Miheeka’s mom ‘couldn’t stop crying’ at pre-wedding function
Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.