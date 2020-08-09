Sections
Home / World News / 3 days of heavy monsoon rains kill 50 people across Pakistan

3 days of heavy monsoon rains kill 50 people across Pakistan

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September, during which swelling rivers cause damage to crops and infrastructure.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Pakistan

Villagers wade through a flooded area of Dadu, a district in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, Sunday. (AP)

Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country’s southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September, during which swelling rivers cause damage to crops and infrastructure.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in southern Sindh province, 8 in Punjab province and 10 in the country’s scenic northern Gilgit Baltistan region in the past three days.

Rains also partially damaged about 100 homes and caused a breach in a flooded main canal, inundating villages in Sindh province. In a statement, the military said troops used boats to rescue stranded people and move them to safety. It said a medical camp was also established and food was being provided to the rescued people.



Heavy rains also lashed many districts in southwestern Baluchistan province, damaging homes. According to local media reports, at least eight people were killed in Baluchistan because of rains and flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall began last week and continued Sunday, flooding streets even in the eastern city of Lahore. It especially disrupted normal life last week in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh province and Pakistan’s commercial hub, where sewage flooded most of the streets, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the army to assist authorities in handling the situation.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to continue next week.

In Pakistan and neighboring India, deadly floods occur regularly during the monsoon season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi Fire Service hires 500 personnel on contract
Aug 09, 2020 23:59 IST
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging infections
Aug 09, 2020 23:59 IST
Nursery admissions: Schools complement virtual tours with physical tours for parents
Aug 09, 2020 23:59 IST
35% patients in Covid hospitals from outside Delhi, says Jain
Aug 09, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.