3 IED blasts rock Afghanistan's Kabul; one dead, four injured

3 IED blasts rock Afghanistan’s Kabul; one dead, four injured

As per TOLO News quoting the Kabul Police statement, the first blast happened in the Sarak-e-Naw area in Kabul’s PD5 (police district 5).

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

The third explosion happened in the Company area in Kabul’s PD5 but there were no casualties reported. (AP file photo. Representative image)

One security personnel died while four others, including a civilian, sustained injuries following three Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions in Kabul on Saturday.

As per TOLO News quoting the Kabul Police statement, the first blast happened in the Sarak-e-Naw area in Kabul’s PD5 (police district 5). The blast killed one member of the security force and injured two (including a civilian).

While the second blast happened in Hangarha Roundabout in Kabul’s PD15 at around 7:20 am where two policemen were wounded. The blast targeted a police vehicle, TOLO News reported further quoting the police statement.

The third explosion happened in the Company area in Kabul’s PD5 but there were no casualties reported.



