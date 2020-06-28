Sections
Home / World News / 3 Iranian vessels intercepted entering Saudi territorial waters in Persian Gulf

3 Iranian vessels intercepted entering Saudi territorial waters in Persian Gulf

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, a Border Guard spokesperson said that the incident took place on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 08:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Riyadh

Border guards fired warning shots, which forced the vessels to retreat, the spokesperson said, adding that no violations would be tolerated in the country’s territorial waters, as reported by the agency. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Saudi Arabian border guards have intercepted three Iranian vessels that were spotted entering Saudi territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, state-run media reported on Saturday, adding that the ships eventually retreated.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, a Border Guard spokesperson said that the incident took place on Thursday.

Three Iranian boats were seen entering Saudi territorial waters and failed to adhere to warnings from border guards, the agency cited the spokesperson as saying.

Border guards fired warning shots, which forced the vessels to retreat, the spokesperson said, adding that no violations would be tolerated in the country’s territorial waters, as reported by the agency.



The Iranian state-run Mehr news agency cited a prominent fisheries official who said the three boats involved were fishing vessels that were pushed off course by waves.

The official added that no-one on board suffered injuries after the Saudi border guards opened fire, the agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 after the Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shia cleric. The execution prompted a wave of protests in Tehran that led to the Saudi Embassy being overrun and ransacked.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police says investigating ‘from every angle’
Jun 28, 2020 09:09 IST
Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: Report
Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST
Kareena Kapoor reacts to death of Tamil Nadu’s P Jayaraj and J Fennix
Jun 28, 2020 09:11 IST
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
Jun 28, 2020 09:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.