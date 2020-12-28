Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 3 people including custom workers killed in Afghan attacks

3 people including custom workers killed in Afghan attacks

Earlier on Monday, a driver of Defense Ministry was wounded after an improvised bomb hit a ministry’s vehicle in PD 4 of the national capital Kabul, the capital police said.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Kabul

In eastern Ghazni province, gunmen opened fire on two provincial revenue directorate workers and killed them in Police District (PD) 2 of provincial capital Ghazni city . (AP file photo)

Three people were killed and three others wounded in three separate targeted attacks in Afghanistan on Monday, authorities confirmed.

In eastern Ghazni province, gunmen opened fire on two provincial revenue directorate workers and killed them in Police District (PD) 2 of provincial capital Ghazni city at about 8 a.m. local time, Ahmad Khan Sirat, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

The spokesman said the custom workers were on their way to the office and were killed by “terrorists” equipped with silence weapons.

In neighbouring Khost province, an improvised bomb targeted vehicle of Sayyed Asghar Akakhil, a provincial council member, on the outskirts of provincial capital Khost city, killing one security guard and wounding Akakhil and a security guard, chairman of the council, Rahis Kafel Rayhan, told Xinhua.



Earlier on Monday, a driver of Defense Ministry was wounded after an improvised bomb hit a ministry’s vehicle in PD 4 of the national capital Kabul, the capital police said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Over the last one week, Yousuf Rashid, chairman of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA), an independent election monitoring agency, and a woman activist and her brother were killed in two separate assassinations in Kabul and the eastern Kapisa province.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Vaishno Devi shrine receives season’s first snowfall
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Police foil another terror plot in Jammu, 1 arrested with grenades
by HT Correspondent
Scientists unveil mystery behind drug resistance in cancer
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.