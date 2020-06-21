Sections
Home / World News / 3 people stabbed to death in terror attack in UK town

3 people stabbed to death in terror attack in UK town

One 25-year-old man has been arrested for the incident in which three others were seriously injured, the police said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met security officials in Downing Street on Sunday. Reading is about 65 km west of London.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:53 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

The police sought video footage of the incident from the public, and urged people not circulate them on social media. (Getty Images)

The Thames Valley police on Sunday declared the Saturday incident in Reading a ‘terror incident’ in which three people were stabbed to death by a lone attacker in a park, prompting a major investigation by counter-terror investigators.

One 25-year-old man has been arrested for the incident in which three others were seriously injured, the police said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met security officials in Downing Street on Sunday. Reading is about 65 km west of London.

Chief constable John Campbell: “I am deeply saddened by the events of last night. This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected”.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community”.



“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open. I would also ask that the public avoid speculation”, he added.

The police sought video footage of the incident from the public, and urged people not circulate them on social media.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Behbal Kalan firing: To men sent to 3-day police custody
Jun 21, 2020 17:02 IST
Arbaaz reacts to Abhinav’s money laundering charge against Being Human
Jun 21, 2020 17:02 IST
Signs of being prone to adult diabetes can be seen from very young age
Jun 21, 2020 16:57 IST
Sidelined by Bengal, Dinda looks for fresh start with a new team
Jun 21, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.