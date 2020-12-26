3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defence and security forces. (Reuters file photo)

Unidentified gunmen attacked United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic on Thursday, killing 3 officials and injuring two, UN Secretary spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defence and security forces, and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Dekoa, Kemo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture, said Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers, as well as to the people and Government of Burundi. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement read.

The Secretary-General also recalled that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

He called on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.

Guterres reaffirms the continued commitment of the United Nations, working closely with national, regional and international partners, to support efforts to advance peace and stability in the Central African Republic.