Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

The Secretary-General also recalled that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New York

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defence and security forces. (Reuters file photo)

Unidentified gunmen attacked United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic on Thursday, killing 3 officials and injuring two, UN Secretary spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defence and security forces, and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Dekoa, Kemo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture, said Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers, as well as to the people and Government of Burundi. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement read.

The Secretary-General also recalled that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

He called on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice.

Guterres reaffirms the continued commitment of the United Nations, working closely with national, regional and international partners, to support efforts to advance peace and stability in the Central African Republic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psy-ops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
Air quality to worsen, temperature to drop in northwest as New Year approaches
by HT Correspondent
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Gauahar-Zaid throw lavish wedding reception, see pics
SSC CHSL 2020: Last day to apply for 4726 vacancies today
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Binod to Rasode Mein Kaun Tha: 5 meme trends of 2020 and how they started
by Trisha Sengupta
Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released, here’s how to download
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.