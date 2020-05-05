Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / 300 stranded NRIs from Australia to fly back to Sydney today

300 stranded NRIs from Australia to fly back to Sydney today

Australian High Commission has been operating repatriation flights from April 11.

Updated: May 05, 2020 07:29 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thermal screening of US nationals being conducted in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Hyderabad International Aiport. (PTI/Representative Photo)

Around 300 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living in Australia, who were stranded in India, will fly back to Sydney in a special chartered flight from New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pricebeat, a private company, arranged for the aircraft and made the bookings for Singapore Airlines. They will leave from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9pm.

However, this is not the first such flight to be operated between India and Australia following the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25.

The Australian High Commission has been operating repatriation flights from April 11. Evacuation flights for NRIs and Australians have been operated from cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi.



These evacuation flights were operated by airlines such as Qatar Airways and Lion Air.

As of April 29, 22,769 stranded passengers have been flown back to Australia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 05:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid-19 with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 06:51 IST
What’s the right measure of the impact of Covid-19?
May 05, 2020 05:01 IST

latest news

First batch of 2000 Bihar students from Kota return
May 05, 2020 08:27 IST
Nose-diving salaries the new normal for athletes worldwide
May 05, 2020 08:23 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: Standalone shops allowed to open in Faridabad
May 05, 2020 08:23 IST
Lockdown: In video, Bengal cop in uniform seen outside shop to buy liquor
May 05, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.