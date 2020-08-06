39 injured in a grenade attack on a rally in Pakistan’s Karachi

Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), a banned outfit in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack through social media. (File Photo. Representative image)

A grenade attack on a political rally in Pakistan’s Karachi has injured at least 39 people, according to officials. They said a Jamaat-i-Islami rally was attacked with a grenade in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

The blast took place near the main truck that was part of the rally in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area, when two persons on a motorcycle lobbed a grenade, according to a Jamaat-i-Islami spokesperson. This was also confirmed by a senior police official Sajid Sadozai, who claimed that it was an RGD-1 grade grenade.

Jamaat-i-Islami had taken out the rally to mark the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister said one person was in a critical condition and no deaths had been reported so far.

She earlier said five of the injured were taken to Al Mustafa Hospital, seven to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 11 to Aga Khan University Hospital and 10 to Liaquat National Hospital, according to Dawn News website.

It quoted Yousuf as saying that a majority of the injured received “very minor injuries”, while some were discharged after preliminary medical treatment.

Dawn reported that the explosion, which took place near Bait-ul-Mukarram Masjid, also shattered the windows of nearby cars.