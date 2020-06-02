4,000 across US arrested as protests over George Floyd’s death continue

Sections
The first arrests were made on May 26 and since then there have been around 4,000 arrests across the US so far, CNN reported.

While the anger continues to spread, the country is waiting for an address from President Donald Trump about the protests following the death of Floyd. (Reuters Photo)

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month.

While the anger continues to spread, the country is waiting for an address from President Donald Trump about the protests following the death of Floyd.

On Friday night (local time), Trump had briefly moved to an underground bunker as violence raged outside the White House. He again took shelter on Sunday night.



Meanwhile, several organisations like Google and Youtube have expressed support for racial equality.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared a picture of Google homepage which had a black ribbon at the bottom with a message that read, “We stand in support of racial equality and all those who search for it.”

Also, Youtube’s official Twitter handle’s icon has been changed to black from red.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities last Tuesday after Floyd died following his arrest by four officers.

A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. Chauvin was also charged with murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

