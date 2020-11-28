4 French cops held after black music producer beaten, abused

This video grab shows CCTV camera footage, widely distributed on social networks, shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by police officers at the entrance of a music studio in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. (AFP)

French authorities on Friday detained four cops suspected of beating and racially abusing a black music producer in Paris in a case that has “shocked” President Emmanuel Macron and drawn outrage from celebrities and sports stars.

Images published by the Loopsider website showed how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by police for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his studio on Saturday.

Celebrities including football World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann condemned the beating, while French star singer Aya Nakamura said she wished the producer strength.