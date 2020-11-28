Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / 4 French cops held after black music producer beaten, abused

4 French cops held after black music producer beaten, abused

Images published by the Loopsider website showed how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by police for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his studio on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 07:39 IST

By Agence-France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Paris

This video grab shows CCTV camera footage, widely distributed on social networks, shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by police officers at the entrance of a music studio in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. (AFP)

French authorities on Friday detained four cops suspected of beating and racially abusing a black music producer in Paris in a case that has “shocked” President Emmanuel Macron and drawn outrage from celebrities and sports stars.

Images published by the Loopsider website showed how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by police for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his studio on Saturday.

Celebrities including football World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann condemned the beating, while French star singer Aya Nakamura said she wished the producer strength.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Oct at 119.7% of budget target
Nov 28, 2020 06:08 IST
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
Nov 28, 2020 06:08 IST
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Nov 28, 2020 07:05 IST
After Baghjan blowout, no redressal
Nov 28, 2020 06:08 IST

latest news

J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 07:38 IST
LIVE | Ten Covid-19 vaccines expected by mid 2021: Global pharma industry head
Nov 28, 2020 07:40 IST
States must rise above politics to check Covid spread, says SC
Nov 28, 2020 07:28 IST
India to manufacture 100mn doses a year of Sputnik: Moscow institute
Nov 28, 2020 07:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.