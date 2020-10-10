Sections
Home / World News / 5 people killed, 9 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province

5 people killed, 9 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for Helmand governor, was quoted as saying that at least five people were killed and nine more were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Gereshk district, Helmand province.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Kabul

An explosion killed 5 people in Gereshk district of Helmand. In this picture, an Afghan security force member inspects at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. (REUTERS/For Representative Purposes Only)

At least five people were killed and nine sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province on Saturday morning, TOLO news reported.

Earlier today, two persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Herat-Kandahar Highway.

Earlier today, two persons were killed and 10 sustained injuries in a roadside bomb explosion in Herat-Kandahar Highway.

