Sections
Home / World News / 6,500 Pakistan terrorists present in Afghanistan, most belong to TTP: UN report

6,500 Pakistan terrorists present in Afghanistan, most belong to TTP: UN report

The United Nations Security Council report stated that TTP, which is a large terrorist group present in Afghanistan, is led by Amir Noor Wali Mehsud, supported by his deputy Qari Amjad and spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 05:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New York

Amid frequent reports of Pakistan’s misdemeanour, the country received another extension on the ‘Grey List’ during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session on June 25. (Getty Images/Representative Image )

The total number of Pakistani terrorists in Afghanistan is estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500, most of them belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), posing a threat to both countries, according to a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities was submitted by the 1267 monitoring committee of the UNSC.

The report stated that TTP, which is a large terrorist group present in Afghanistan, is led by Amir Noor Wali Mehsud, supported by his deputy Qari Amjad and spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani.

“TTP has claimed responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Lahskhar-e-Islam. Many former TTP members have already joined ISIL-K (Islamic State of Iraq and Levant-Khorasan) and member states expect that the group and its various splinter groups will align themselves with ISIL-K,” it said.



“The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, posing a threat to bothcountries, is estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500, most of them with TTP,” the report noted.

This report has yet again proved that Pakistan continues to be sheltering and supporting terrorists on its soil.

On July 21, Islamabad’s claim of not aiding terror was busted after Pakistani ID cards were recovered from the bodies of terrorists killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, Khaama news agency reported. In another recent attack, 25 Taliban terrorists, including 12 Pakistanis, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in Takht-e-Pol town of the province.

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up a controversy by calling slain terrorist and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a “shaheed” (martyr) while addressing the National Assembly.

Amid frequent reports of Pakistan’s misdemeanour, the country received another extension on the ‘Grey List’ during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session on June 25. Islamabad is yet to complete 13 out of 27 items of its FATF Action Plan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6,500 Pakistan terrorists present in Afghanistan, most belong to TTP: UN report
Jul 26, 2020 05:18 IST
Urban Design in times of Covid-19: Imagining a post-pandemic city
Jul 26, 2020 04:53 IST
Indian matchmaking hit hard in era of distancing and coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 03:51 IST
Rakhi 2020: Online options see an upward swing this year
Jul 26, 2020 03:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.