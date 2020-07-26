6,500 Pakistan terrorists present in Afghanistan, most belong to TTP: UN report

Amid frequent reports of Pakistan’s misdemeanour, the country received another extension on the ‘Grey List’ during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session on June 25. (Getty Images/Representative Image )

The total number of Pakistani terrorists in Afghanistan is estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500, most of them belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), posing a threat to both countries, according to a report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaeda and associated individuals and entities was submitted by the 1267 monitoring committee of the UNSC.

The report stated that TTP, which is a large terrorist group present in Afghanistan, is led by Amir Noor Wali Mehsud, supported by his deputy Qari Amjad and spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani.

“TTP has claimed responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Lahskhar-e-Islam. Many former TTP members have already joined ISIL-K (Islamic State of Iraq and Levant-Khorasan) and member states expect that the group and its various splinter groups will align themselves with ISIL-K,” it said.

“The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, posing a threat to bothcountries, is estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500, most of them with TTP,” the report noted.

This report has yet again proved that Pakistan continues to be sheltering and supporting terrorists on its soil.

On July 21, Islamabad’s claim of not aiding terror was busted after Pakistani ID cards were recovered from the bodies of terrorists killed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, Khaama news agency reported. In another recent attack, 25 Taliban terrorists, including 12 Pakistanis, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in Takht-e-Pol town of the province.

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up a controversy by calling slain terrorist and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a “shaheed” (martyr) while addressing the National Assembly.

Amid frequent reports of Pakistan's misdemeanour, the country received another extension on the 'Grey List' during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session on June 25. Islamabad is yet to complete 13 out of 27 items of its FATF Action Plan.