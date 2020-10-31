7.0 magnitude earthquake with over 100 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece

Search and rescue operation is underway at Turkey’s Aegean resort city of Izmir, which suffered much of the damage. (Reuters)

At least 22 people were killed and more than 700 injured in Turkey and Greece on Friday after a powerful earthquake levelled buildings and caused flooding. As many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0, news agency ANI said quoting Turkish media.

According to the US Geological Survey, the major earthquake hit 14 kilometres (nine miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos. Search and rescue operations are underway at Turkey’s Aegean resort city of Izmir, which suffered much of the damage.

Here are the latest updates on the earthquakes:

1. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity were rattled after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 caused massive loss of life and property.

2. As a result of the earthquake, a small tsunami struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area.

3. One person died of drowning, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

4. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the global body was “closely following” the situation in Greece and Turkey after the earthquake. “We will work with the two countries to ensure that emergency medical care is provided for those in need. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” he said.

5. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. They also tweeted their support to each following the tragedy. “Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together,” Mitsotakis said on Twitter. “Thank you, Mr Prime Minister,” Erdogan tweeted in reply. “That two neighbours show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life.”

6. The United States hailed both leaders’ gestures of diplomacy. “It’s great to see both countries putting their differences aside to help each other during a time of need. The United States also stands ready to assist,” said Robert O’Brien, the national security advisor.

(with agency inputs)