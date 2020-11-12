Sections
74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast: UN

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:54 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Cairo

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea. (AP)

The UN migration agency says at least 74 migrants have drowned after a Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya.

The tragedy on Thursday is the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since October 1.

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums. That’s according to the International Organization for Migration. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fisherman and brought to shore.

