World News

8 killed as roof collapses during wedding ceremony in Pakistan



Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Peshawar

A local official said that roof could not bear burden of the people standing on it and as such caved in. (Representative image)

A wedding ceremony in northwest Pakistan turned into a mournful occasion on Wednesday when the roof of a mud house where the function was being held collapsed, killing eight people and injuring 20 others.

According to police, most of the victims included women and children who were inside the mud house when it collapsed during the ceremony in Parachinar headquarter of Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Parachinar’s Dr Qaisar Hussain confirmed that the facility received eight bodies, Geo TV reported. Hussain said at least 20 people received treatment for their injuries.

Soon after the roof collapsed, people who were gathered outside of the house, together with other local people of the area, rushed to the site to help the victims. A local official said that roof could not bear burden of the people standing on it and as such caved in.


