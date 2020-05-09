‘83,000 to 190,000 could die in Africa if Covid-19 not contained,’ says WHO: Top global updates

A closed tourist souvenir shop on Oxford Street in London as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)

The coronavirus outbreak has infected nearly 4 million people across the globe. The contagion that originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year has spread across the continent and has found a new epicentre in the United States.

With over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases, Europe is the worst-hit continent in the world. The United States continues to lead the global tally with over 1 million cases. More than 2 lakh people have died from coronavirus across the globe while over 1 million have recovered.

Here’s a look at the top Covid-19 updates from across the globe:

1. Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, making her the third White House staff member to be infected from Covid-19, a media report said on Saturday.

2. Russia has overtaken France and Germany to become the fifth nation with highest Covid-19 cases in the world. Russia saw 10,817 new coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676.

3. The World Health Organization said Covid-19 could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million in the first year if it is not contained, news agency Reuters reported.

4. Coronavirus deaths breached 30,000-mark in Italy, the third country in the world to with the figure.

5. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not announce changes to Britain’s coronavirus lockdown on Sunday.

6. The US vice president Mike Pence spokeswoman became another White House staffer this week to test positive for the coronavirus.

7. The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to launch an app this month to enable people in under-resourced countries to assess whether they may have the novel coronavirus, and is considering a Bluetooth-based contact tracing feature too, an official told Reuters on Friday.

8. A triple drug combination of antiviral medicines helped relieve symptoms in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and swiftly reduced the amount of virus in their bodies, according to results of a small trial in Hong Kong.

9. Canada has recorded a historic 15.7% decline in employment since February this year and lost nearly two million jobs in April as part of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

10. Lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic pushed up unemployment in America to a record 14.7% in April.

(With inputs from agencies)