Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / 90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs, some have to rely on oxygen machines: Report

90% of recovered Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have damaged lungs, some have to rely on oxygen machines: Report

Peng’s team said that the recovered patients could only walk for 400 metres in six minutes, unlike their healthy peers who could cover a distance of 500 metres in the same time.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan. (Reuters File Photo)

A team of doctors in China has claimed that lungs of 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients who recovered in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak of the disease was first reported, are still damaged.

The team is led by Peng Zhiyong, the director of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University. It has been conducting follow-up visits with ‘100 recovered patients’ since April.

The findings of the research have been startling. Peng’s team said that the recovered patients could only walk for 400 metres in six minutes, unlike their healthy peers who could cover a distance of 500 metres in the same time. This is based on the walking test with the patients.

Also Read: US will end reliance on China, other nations for pharmaceuticals



The first phase of this one-year programme finished in July. The average age of the patients in the study was 59.



The researchers also said that some recovered patients have to rely on oxygen machines even three months after being discharged from the hospital, researchers from another team said. This study was conducted by Liang Tengxiao, a doctor from the Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, on patients above the age of 65.

The results of their study also showed that antibodies against the novel coronavirus in 10 per cent of the 100 patients have disappeared, according to reports published in Chinese news outlets. The 100 patients’ immune systems have not fully recovered, it further said, adding that the patients suffered from depression and a sense of stigma.

The coronavirus disease first started from Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, late last year and spread across the globe. Hubei province has reported a total of 68,138 confirmed Covid-19 cases till now. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province, according to the official data.

China, meanwhile, reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of Thursday, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

Also Read: What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?

Of the new cases, 10 were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with seven such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement published through its official account on social media platform Weibo.

There were also 14 new asymptomatic cases, down from 20 a day earlier.

Total number of infections in mainland China now stand at 84,565, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021; get $1,000 for home offices
Aug 07, 2020 10:50 IST
India sees highest one-day spike of over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, tally past 2 million
Aug 07, 2020 10:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty asks ED to defer questioning
Aug 07, 2020 10:35 IST
Rana’s fiancee Miheeka’s mom ‘couldn’t stop crying’ at pre-wedding function
Aug 07, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.