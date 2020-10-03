Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘A bridge to the Covid-19 vaccine’: Trump given Regeneron’s experimental drug

‘A bridge to the Covid-19 vaccine’: Trump given Regeneron’s experimental drug

Donald Trump was given the drug at the White House after its maker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc received a compassionate-use request from officials.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar,

Regeneron’s experimental drug is a combination of two artificially made antibodies, the immune system naturally makes to fight off infection. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump was given an experimental antibody drug after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday. He was given the drug at the White House after its maker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc received a compassionate-use request from officials.

He is currently in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland and is being monitored. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has described the experimental drug as a bridge to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Here is everything you need to know about the experimental drug:

* The experimental drug has been manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has developed a successful Ebola treatment from an antibody combo in the past.

* It is a combination of two artificially made antibodies, the immune system naturally makes to fight off infection.



* It is a single-dose therapy and being tested in several clinical trials in both hospitalised Covid-19 patients and patients outside hospitals.

* Monoclonal antibodies are considered one of the most promising potential treatments for Covid-19, and Regeneron is one of the front-runners in testing them.

* Before this, Regeneron said the preliminary result showed that the drug may help treat coronavirus patients outside of the hospital by reducing virus levels and symptoms.

* The trial was conducted of 275 Covid-19 patients and the partial results showed a reduction in virus levels present in the patient.

* As the study is still underway, the preliminary findings have not been published officially or reviewed by the other scientists.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 14:57 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RR bat against unchanged RCB
Oct 03, 2020 15:09 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

IIT Delhi startups launch Covid-19 protection lotion, antiviral T-shirts
Oct 03, 2020 15:04 IST
10-year-old boy walks from Sicily to London to give his grandma a hug
Oct 03, 2020 15:08 IST
Artists signed with labels get preference: Amartya Bobo Rahut
Oct 03, 2020 15:01 IST
Atal Tunnel a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi
Oct 03, 2020 15:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.