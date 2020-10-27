‘A momentous day for America’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as Supreme Court justice

US President Donald Trump applauds US Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett while posing with her on a White House balcony after she took her oath of office to serve on the US Supreme Court in Washington. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump hailed Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as “a momentous day for America and for the United States Constitution.”

Barrett, 48, was Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy created by the death of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She will be the 115th justice of the US SC and her appointment will solidify the court’s rightward tilt, according to news agency Reuters.

“This is a momentous day for America,” Trump said at the event. Barrett’s addition after a 52-48 in the Senate is seen as solidification of a 6-3 conservative shift on the nation’s highest court.

Barrett will be able to participate in the court after taking a second oath (the judicial oath) administered by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony on Tuesday. On Monday, she took the Constitutional Oath in front of a crowd of about 200 on the South Lawn at the White House.

“I will do my job without any fear or favour,” Barrett said after taking oath.

Barrett, who will be the youngest justice on the court, is considered to be anti-abortion, pro-gun and, as Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president has pointed out, anti-Obamacare.

