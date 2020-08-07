Sections
Home / World News / ‘A rocket or bomb or other act’: Lebanese president on external interference in Beirut blast

“The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act,” President Michel Aoun said in comments carried by local media and confirmed by his office.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beirut

A man takes a photograph of the damaged site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon. (REUTERS)

Lebanon’s president said an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion was looking at whether it was caused by negligence, an accident or possible external interference, his office cited him as telling local media on Friday.

He said the probe into Tuesday’s blast at a warehouse housing highly-explosive material was being conducted on three levels. “First, how the explosive material entered and was stored ... second whether the explosion was a result of negligence or an accident ... and third the possibility that there was external interference.”

