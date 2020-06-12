Sections
Home / World News / ‘Absurd and shameful’ that Churchill statue is at risk of attack: Boris Johnson

“It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protesters,” Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:29 IST

By Reuters, London

Boris Johnson said on Friday it was “absurd and shameful” that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by protesters (Bloomberg)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was “absurd and shameful” that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by protesters, some of whom daubed the words “was a racist” at an earlier anti-racism demonstration.

“Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial. We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history,” he said, calling on people to avoid protests planned this weekend.

