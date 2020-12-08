Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Abu Dhabi seeking volunteers for Russian Covid-19 vaccine trial

Abu Dhabi seeking volunteers for Russian Covid-19 vaccine trial

Two doses of the vaccine will be given to up to 500 initial volunteers, according to the emirate’s media office.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:05 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is seeking volunteers to take part in Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. (Reuters/ Representational )

Abu Dhabi is seeking volunteers to take part in Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik V, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Two doses of the vaccine will be given to up to 500 initial volunteers, according to the emirate’s media office.

Russia on Saturday began distributing the vaccine to the most exposed groups in the country, the start of the first large-scale vaccination against the disease there.

Russia has developed two Covid-19 vaccines, Sputnik V which is backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and another developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, with final trials for the both yet to be completed.

The UAE is also conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, and has approved emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups.

The UAE, population of around 9 million, has reported 177,577 cases and 594 Covid-19 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Dec 08, 2020 13:14 IST
90-year-old British woman is first to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot
Dec 08, 2020 13:09 IST
LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar arrives to meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Dec 08, 2020 14:08 IST
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Dec 08, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Thailand uses drones for border surveillance as coronavirus risk grows
Dec 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Pfizer, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech apply for EUA in India: Here’s what might happen next
Dec 08, 2020 14:05 IST
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Wade, Smith take charge after Finch falls early
Dec 08, 2020 14:13 IST
Weight of paper can’t be counted while quantifying LSD, says Bombay high court
Dec 08, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.