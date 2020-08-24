Sections
Home / World News / Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace process

Afghan Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace process

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry confirmed the arrival of the Taliban delegation and said that it has been invited to Pakistan to discuss the way forward in the Afghan peace process.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:02 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha. (AP)

A delegation from the Afghan Taliban arrived in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing peace process with the Pakistani leadership ahead of expected intra-Afghan dialogue, local media reported on Monday. The delegation will meet with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry confirmed the arrival of the Taliban delegation and said that it has been invited to Pakistan to discuss the way forward in the Afghan peace process.

The development comes days after the Afghan government released some 80 key Taliban figures to pave the way for direct peace talks.

Also read: Afghan govt starts releasing 400 Taliban prisoners



“A high-level Islamic Emirate [Taliban] delegation led by deputy political chief, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has left for Pakistan upon the invitation of the country’s Foreign Ministry to discuss the latest on the peace process, state of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, [cross-border] travel of people, and trade between the two neighbours,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a series of tweets on Sunday night.



He did not offer any further details such as which Pakistani leaders the Taliban delegation would meet and the duration of the visit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Marriage hall employee injured in shooting in Lucknow
Aug 24, 2020 15:03 IST
Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation in state
Aug 24, 2020 15:01 IST
FAITH urges govt to address US-issued negative travel advisory for India
Aug 24, 2020 15:04 IST
Sushant’s housekeeper gives full account of what happened on June 14
Aug 24, 2020 15:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.