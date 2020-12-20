Afghan troops kill 74 Taliban terrorists during clashes in Kandahar province

According to data provided by the Afghan Ministry of Defence, 82 Taliban terrorists were killed in the province earlier this week amid a sustained military operation. (AP file photo)

As many as 74 Taliban terrorists have died during clashes with the Afghan armed forces in Kandahar province, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

“74 #Taliban were killed and 15 others were wounded in Zheria, Dand, Panjwae and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province, yesterday,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The clashes happened after the Afghan National Army launched an assault on Taliban terrorists who were preparing to attack positions held by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, the ministry said, adding that a large number of weapons were also seized.

Kandahar province has been the site of fierce clashes over recent days. According to data provided by the Afghan Ministry of Defence, 82 Taliban terrorists were killed in the province earlier this week amid a sustained military operation.

Afghanistan continues to be ravaged by violence and bomb blasts in spite of the ongoing peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban, which began this past September in Qatar. (ANI/Sputnik)