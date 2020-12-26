Sections
Afghanistan: 2 explosions rock Kabul, 3 injured

The explosion took place just after a blast in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area in Kabul. No casualties were reported in the Chaman-e-Hozoori blast, which had targeted security forces’ vehicle.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

The government is yet to confirm the blast. However, no fatalities have been reported so far. (AP file photo. Representative image)

An explosion took place in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of Kabul’s PD6 on Thursday morning, injuring three people, ToloNews reported citing security sources.

The government is yet to confirm the blast. However, no fatalities have been reported so far.

There is a significant rise in the violence in Afghanistan in the past few months. The violence comes despite the peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

