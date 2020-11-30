Sections
Afghanistan: 7 terrorists, including Hamza Waziristani, killed in airstrike in Ghazni

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Ghazni Afghanistan

Afghan National Army officers stand guard at the site of a blast in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

Seven terrorists, including Hamza Waziristani, were killed in an airstrike in Gero district, Ghazni province, on Sunday night, Tolo News reported citing the Defence Ministry.

They were accused of plotting Sunday’s deadly attack in Ghazni that left 31 dead.

Tolo News quoted Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the provincial governor as saying that a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives close to a public protection unit in Ghazni on Sunday morning. He said the incident had occurred in PD3 of Ghazni.

The death toll of the attack on the public protection unit has risen to 31, with 24 wounded, and the victims are mostly military personnel, Zahirshah Nikmal, head of the local public health department said.

