Afghanistan’s health minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:07 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

The ministry confirmed Friday that Ferozuddin Feroz, health minister of Afghanistan has tested positive for coronavirus. (@FerozFerozuddin/Twitter)

Afghan officials say the country’s health minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the country recorded 215 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

The ministry confirmed Friday that Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for the virus.

Afghanistan has recorded more than 100 deaths from the virus out of more than 3,700 confirmed cases.

According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned home from Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the highly contagious virus.



The returnees are going back mostly untested and unmonitored to cities, towns and villages around the country, threatening to create a greater outbreak in Afghanistan that could overwhelm its health infrastructure wrecked by decades of war.

