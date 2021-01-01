Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Africa envisages most of its countries will receive Covid-19 vaccines in 2021

Africa envisages most of its countries will receive Covid-19 vaccines in 2021

“Through collaborative efforts and global solidarity, we can turn the corner on the disease in Africa,” John Nkengasong, director, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said on Thursday.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Addis Ababa Ethiopia

FILE PHOTO: John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), speaks during an interview with Reuters at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director John Nkengasong on Thursday said he envisages most African countries will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines by the second half of 2021.

“2020 was a tough year, but we believe through collaborative efforts and global solidarity, we can turn the corner on the disease in the African continent in 2021 by availing access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Nkengasong said at a virtual press conference.

“African states should be actively prepared to vaccinate a large number of people speedily and reach all corners of the continent when they eventually receive the COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

The Africa CDC director called on African countries and the public to continue implementing anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures.



“We appeal at the continent level for the need to exercise discipline, cooperation and political leadership to keep COVID-19 at bay,” Nkengasong said.

Nkengasong also appealed to the international community to help the continent, which is grappling with a second wave of the pandemic, to receive COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner.

Noting that Africa recorded 154,000 new COVID-19 cases and 3,500 deaths in the last one week, Nkengasong urged continued vigilance against the spread of the disease across the continent.

As of Thursday afternoon, the African continent registered 2,727,345 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll reaching 64,760. (ANI/Xinhua)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
by Karn Pratap Singh
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Mehbooba Mufti seeks impartial and swift probe into Lawaypora encounter
by Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in Karnataka
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.