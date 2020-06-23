After dwindling infections, UK PM Boris eases coronavirus lockdown from July 4

The reduction of 2-metre distancing rule to 1-metre enables the hospitality industry and other sectors to re-open with some curbs but it is uncertain if the people will immediately flock to pubs, cinemas, restaurants and other venues. (via REUTERS)

Keen to kick-start economy crippled by the lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a reduction of the 2-metre social distancing rule, allowing restaurants, museums, pubs and galleries to re-open with some curbs, but experts advised caution.

The relaxation from July 4, seen as a high-stakes moment, applies only to England, with separate announcements for Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales in early July. The UK – the worst affected European country with over 42,000 deaths – has recorded dwindling figures in recent days.

Johnson told the House of Commons that there is now little risk of a second peak, and set out figures that encouraged his government to ease the lockdown.

However, World Health Organisation expert Margaret Harris advised caution: “The lesson is for people to understand this is the year of living differently. Not, ‘OK, it’s over’. You haven’t just been let out of school. You have done well. You have really brought down your numbers”.

“The UK has brought a very difficult outbreak right down. Very good news in the last couple of days about the limitation in cases, and far, far fewer people dying. So, now is the moment to celebrate that by being super-careful”, she told BBC.

David King, former chief scientific adviser, added that easing the lockdown is “far too early…far too premature…extremely risky” because the UK still does not have an operational ‘test and trace’ system. He feared a spike in the number of cases in the near future.

The reduction of 2-metre distancing rule to 1-metre enables the hospitality industry and other sectors to re-open with some curbs but it is uncertain if the people will immediately flock to pubs, cinemas, restaurants and other venues. Concern and caution over the virus remain.