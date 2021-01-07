Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / After US Capitol violence, Biden vows to restore rule of law

After US Capitol violence, Biden vows to restore rule of law

The incoming Democratic president’s remarks come a day after Washington suffered the gravest assault on the US Capitol in more than 200 years after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Congress in a bid to block lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s presidential victory.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 22:06 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers (REUTERS)

President-elect Joe Biden formally named Merrick Garland, a federal judge who never got a hearing on his nomination to the US Supreme Court, to be attorney general as he builds his law enforcement team.

The nomination of Garland, currently chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, will particularly resonate with Democrats who remember that Senate Republicans prevented him from ascending to the high court in 2016.

Biden also named Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney general and Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general. Monaco spent almost two decades at the Justice Department and was homeland security adviser in the Obama administration. Gupta headed the department’s Civil Rights Division under President Barack Obama.

Biden praised the nominees as “among the most accomplished legal minds in our country.”



“They will restore the independence of the Department so it serves the interests of the people not a presidency, rebuild public trust in the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system,” he said.

Biden will introduce the nominees at an event later Thursday.

Garland, 68, is a veteran of the legal community and Justice Department.

He first served in the department as a special assistant in President Jimmy Carter’s administration before going into private practice. He returned to the department for a brief stint in 1989 as an assistant US attorney.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
by Agence France Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
by Neeraj Chauhan & Rezaul H Laskar
Tractor march, ‘healthy talks’: Meeting between farmers, Centre tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Boston Marathon bomber sues federal govt over treatment at prison
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
by Abraham Thomas
Centre says vaccine delivery soon; alerts 4 states as Covid-19 cases spike
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
We felt like we gained a lot from IPL: UAE skipper Ahmed Raza
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.