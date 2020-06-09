Sections
Airlines sue against UK quarantine rules

Airlines sue against UK quarantine rules

British Airways’ owner, IAG, along with Ryanair and EasyJet, have sent a pre-legal action protocol letter to the government setting out why they believe the UK government’s quarantine rules are illogical and unfair

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 04:26 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Passengers, wearing protective face masks, walk through the international arrivals hall after arriving at Terminal 2 at London Heathrow Airport in London, UK on Monday. (Bloomberg)

Airlines struggling with the consequences of lockdown have launched legal action against the Boris Johnson government’s quarantine plan that took effect for most arrivals to UK from Monday, with Labour calling it a ‘blunt instrument’ used too late.

Under the rules, the arrivals – except those from Ireland, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man – should quarantine themselves for 14 days. Critics say it should have been in place earlier, but home secretary Priti Patel defended its timing, saying it is needed to prevent another wave of coronavirus pandemic.

British Airways’ owner, IAG, along with Ryanair and EasyJet, have sent a pre-legal action protocol letter to the government setting out why they believe the quarantine rules are illogical and unfair, that would allegedly prevent recovery in their industries.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary warned that the rules will cause “untold devastation” for the tourism industry.



He told BBC: “What it is going to do is untold devastation, not just to the airlines but to British tourism”.

Under the rules, people arriving should drive their own car to their destination, where possible, and once there they must not use public transport or taxis.

They must not go to work, school, or public areas, or have visitors - except for essential support. They are also not allowed to go out to buy food, or other essentials, where they can rely on others.

Those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland could face a fine of £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate for the full 14 days, while they face a £480 fine in Scotland.

The maximum fine for repeat offenders in Scotland is £5,000.

