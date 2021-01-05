Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Alexander Ellis appointed new British high commissioner to India

Alexander Ellis appointed new British high commissioner to India

Ellis, who succeeds Philip Barton, is expected to be in the post during the visit of UK PM Boris Johnson, who will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade on January 26

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:07 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

A photo of Alexander Ellis, the new British high commissioner to India. (GOV.UK)

Career diplomat Alexander Ellis has been appointed British high commissioner to India and will take up the key role later this month, the British foreign office announced on Tuesday.

Ellis, 53, has held several posts, including deputy national security adviser in the cabinet office, director-general in the department for exiting the European Union, and the British ambassador to Portugal. Ellis succeeds Philip Barton.

In August 2020, Barton was promoted as a minister in the UK’s newly formed foreign, commonwealth and development office.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Budget Session likely from January 29, Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Biotechnology e-Symposium in Delhi: Impacts on human health in 21st Century
Speeding truck mows down 10-year-old boy cycling near his house in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.