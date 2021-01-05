Alexander Ellis appointed new British high commissioner to India

A photo of Alexander Ellis, the new British high commissioner to India. (GOV.UK)

Career diplomat Alexander Ellis has been appointed British high commissioner to India and will take up the key role later this month, the British foreign office announced on Tuesday.

Ellis, 53, has held several posts, including deputy national security adviser in the cabinet office, director-general in the department for exiting the European Union, and the British ambassador to Portugal. Ellis succeeds Philip Barton.

In August 2020, Barton was promoted as a minister in the UK’s newly formed foreign, commonwealth and development office.