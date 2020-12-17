Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority: Report

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority: Report

The report comes as human rights groups accuse China of forcing over 1 million Muslim Uighurs into labour camps, and call out firms suspected of complicity.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 12:02 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Shanghai

Alibaba is listed on both the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges. It is the biggest cloud computing vendor in China and the fourth worldwide, showed data from researcher Canalys. (AP file photo)

Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out members of China’s Uighur minority, surveillance industry researcher IPVM said in a report.

The report comes as human rights groups accuse China of forcing over 1 million Muslim Uighurs into labour camps, and call out firms suspected of complicity.

China has repeatedly denied forcing anyone into what it has called vocational training centres, and has also said the region of Xinjiang is under threat from Islamist militants.

Still, sensitivities have prompted caution among Chinese internet firms which often self-censor to avoid running afoul of a government which strictly controls online speech, and which last month published draft rules to police livestreaming.



US-based IPVM in a report published on Wednesday said software capable of identifying Uighurs appears in Alibaba’s Cloud Shield content moderation service for websites.

Alibaba describes Cloud Shield as a system that “detects and recognizes text, pictures, videos, and voices containing pornography, politics, violent terrorism, advertisements, and spam, and provides verification, marking, custom configuration and other capabilities.”

An archived record of the technology shows it can perform such tasks as “glasses inspection”, “smile detection”, whether the subject is “ethnic” and, specifically, “Is it Uighur”.

Consequently, if a Uighur livestreams a video on a website signed up to Cloud Shield, the software can detect that the user is Uighur and flag the video for review or removal, IPVM researcher Charles Rollet told Reuters.

IPVM said mention of Uighurs in the software disappeared near the time it published its report, and that Alibaba told it the feature has only been used “in a testing environment”. Alibaba did not provide a comment following a Reuters’ request.

Alibaba is listed on both the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges. It is the biggest cloud computing vendor in China and the fourth worldwide, showed data from researcher Canalys.

Earlier this month, US lawmakers sent letters to Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp following reports of their computer chips being used in the surveillance of Uighurs

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
by Shishir Gupta
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
by Anonna Dutt | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
by Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Border sledges McGrath, leaves Manjrekar, and Bhogle in splits
by hindustantimes.com
Swara describes her photoshoot: ‘Torn stockings, mismatching bedsheets’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy Covid vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mcgrath, Border explain why India need to attack in 2nd session
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.