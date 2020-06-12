Sections
Home / World News / Alleged Chinese spy arrested at LA airport for visa fraud

Alleged Chinese spy arrested at LA airport for visa fraud

A Chinese scientific researcher suspected of espionage was arrested in Los Angeles this week as he attempted to leave the United States, officials said Thursday.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:57 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Los Angeles

Xin Wang was taken into custody on June 7 as he prepared to board a flight to China, the US Attorney’s Office in San Francisco and the local FBI office said in a joint statement. (File photo for representation)

A Chinese scientific researcher suspected of espionage was arrested in Los Angeles this week as he attempted to leave the United States, officials said Thursday.

Xin Wang was taken into custody on June 7 as he prepared to board a flight to China, the US Attorney’s Office in San Francisco and the local FBI office said in a joint statement.

Authorities said Wang entered the US in March 2019 posing as a medical researcher seeking to do scientific research at the University of California, San Francisco.

But officials said that in reality he admitted when questioned by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents at the airport that he was an officer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and was employed by a military university lab.



Wang, according to court documents, told CBP agents that he had been instructed by his superiors in China to observe the layout of the UCSF lab and bring back information on how to replicate it in China.

“CBP received information that Wang had studies from UCSF with him which he was taking to share with his PLA colleagues, and he had sent research to his lab in China via email,” officials said in their statement.

“Wang similarly told his supervising UCSF professor that he had duplicated some of the work of that professor at the lab in China,” they added.

Some of the work of the UCSF lab was funded by grants from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, federal officials said.

Wang, they added, also wiped his personal phone of WeChat messaging content before arriving at the airport for his flight back home.

He has been charged with visa fraud and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

His arrest comes as relations between Washington and Beijing have soured in recent months over the Covid-19 pandemic and trade issues.

China denied claims Friday that the man was involved in espionage.

“(The US) says that Wang Xin is a PLA officer, but (...) I understand he is a researcher in cardiovascular diseases, so I don’t see that he has jeopardized the national interest or security of the US,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital doctors withdraw strike after assurances
Jun 12, 2020 18:20 IST
37 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 1,692
Jun 12, 2020 18:19 IST
Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing US sanctions: Data, documents
Jun 12, 2020 18:18 IST
Covid-19: UK GDP drops record 20% as airlines challenge quarantine
Jun 12, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.