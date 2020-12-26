Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines ‘rare’, ‘in line with expectations’: Experts

Allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines ‘rare’, ‘in line with expectations’: Experts

Dr Ashish K Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, said that over a million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and less than 10 people have had allergic reactions.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US health agencies have already been investigating at least six cases of allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. (REUTERS)

The allergic reactions to vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are totally in line with expectations, an Indian American public health expert said on Friday. Dr Ashish K Jha, the dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said more than a million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and less than 10 people have had allergic reactions, highlighting that one in 2,000 courses of penicillin also leads to an allergic reaction.

Jha’s comment came after media reports about a US doctor reportedly suffering a severe allergic reaction to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine surfaced. US health agencies have already been investigating at least six cases of allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“To be clear, we absolutely should identify, publicly report these reactions...But this is the most high profile roll out of a vaccine in recent history...Am pleasantly surprised how well its going...Its early -- but so far, these reactions are totally in line with expectations,” he tweeted.

 



Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist, said that severe allergic reactions to vaccines based on mRNA technology have a potentially higher frequency than flu, HPV, MMR vaccines. However, the ratio is one in 50,000 or maybe a million, which is “still rare”, he tweeted.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Here’s how our brains track where we and others go

The United States began its Covid-19 vaccination drive after the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech, followed by Moderna. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 vaccine czar had reportedly said that the frequency of allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine is greater than expected.

“That frequency, as it stood yesterday (December 22), is superior to what one would expect with other vaccines,” Dr Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, was quoted as saying by CNN.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Fresh TMC offensive over rebel MP’s defection, Amit Shah briefed by BJP in charge
by HT Correspondent
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Start of a golden chapter: Nadda on launch of PMJAY SEHAT scheme
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

Shilpa shares her favourite baked kalkals and healthy fruit cake recipes
by Zarafshan Shiraz
News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD says rainfall, snowfall likely in north Indian states towards end of the year and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Test drive of ‘death stretch’ from Katraj tunnel to Navale bridge chowk
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.