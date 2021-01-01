‘Also saw America at its best’: Kamala Harris looks back at a ‘difficult’ 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris tweeted on New Year’s Eve as she looked back, saying while “there’s no denying that 2020 has been a difficult year, we’ve also seen America at its best.” Looking forward to 2021, Harris tweeted that she was optimistic that “we can turn a new chapter in our nation’s history.”

“There’s no denying that 2020 has been a difficult year. From a global pandemic, to reckoning with racial injustice, to the devastating wildfires and hurricanes, there has been so much grief, struggle and pain. But we’ve also seen America at its best,” Harris tweeted. “We’ve seen Americans buying groceries for their elderly next door neighbour. We’ve seen our nation’s courageous nurses and doctors taking on extra shifts at hospitals to help save lives. And we’ve seen the resilience of the American people,” she added.

“As we look ahead to 2021, I am filled with optimism that we can accomplish the good, hard, necessary work to confront the challenges we face and turn a new chapter in our nation’s history. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and healthy new year,” Harris further tweeted.

Though 2021 is yet to begin in the United States, several other countries have already ushered in the New Year, and indeed a new decade, albeit with severe restrictions in place due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. At the iconic Times Square in New York, the police have been directed to prevent crowds of any size from gathering for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The United States is the world’s worst-hit country, with a record 3,927 people succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus disease tracker. The tracker also shows that the US currently has almost 20 million cases of Covid-19, with a death toll in excess of 345,000.