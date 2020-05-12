Sections
Home / World News / American pilot dies in plane crash in Indonesia

American pilot dies in plane crash in Indonesia

The pilot, Joyce Chaisin Lin, 40, apparently had technical problems two minutes after takeoff from Sentani airport in the provincial capital of Jayapura, Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said.

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:35 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Jayapura

An American pilot died after her light plane crashed into a lake Tuesday while delivering humanitarian supplies in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, police said.

The pilot, Joyce Chaisin Lin, 40, apparently had technical problems two minutes after takeoff from Sentani airport in the provincial capital of Jayapura, Papua police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said.

He said she sent a distress call and requested to return to the airport, but the control tower then lost contact with her.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.



Kamal said Lin, an information technology graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology who grew up in Maryland, was the only person on the plane, which was carrying food, books and school kits for indigenous Papuan people in the remote village of Mamit.

“She has dedicated her life to transporting humanitarian supplies and missionaries to hard-to-reach areas in Papua,” Kamal said.

The U.S.-made Quest Kodiak 100 single-engine plane operated by the Mission Aviation Fellowship was on a one-hour flight from Sentani to the mountainous district of Tolikara when it crashed into Lake Sentani.

Rescuers found her body two hours after the crash at a depth of approximately 13 meters (43 feet).

Flying is the only practical way of accessing many areas in the mountainous and jungle-clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua.

Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea, was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. A small, poorly armed separatist group has been battling for independence since then.

___

Corrects that Lin was from Maryland, not Ohio.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

10 flights to bring NRIs back to Punjab, Chandigarh
May 12, 2020 22:34 IST
Chandigarh PGIMER wants referral system in place before starting OPD services
May 12, 2020 22:31 IST
Yuvraj Singh questions India batting coach’s ability to guide T20 players
May 12, 2020 22:30 IST
Haryana following Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines, but with riders
May 12, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.