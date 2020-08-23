American talk show host Larry King’s 2 children die weeks apart, says ‘they will be greatly missed’

Larry King said in a post, “Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.” (Twitter)

American talk show host Larry King on Saturday (local time) mourned the demise of two of his children who died within weeks of each other and said they will be greatly missed.

In a Facebook post, King said both the children -- son Andy and daughter Chaia -- were “good and kind souls”.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed. Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28 and Chaia passed on August 20, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” he said.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” he added.

King thanked his well-wishers for their sympathies.

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. At this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that,” he wrote.

Andy and Chaia’s mother, Alene Atkins had married King in 1961. The couple divorced and remarried in 1967 before parting ways again in 1971, according to CNN.

In 1997, Chaia and 86-year-old King co-authored a children’s book called “Daddy Day, Daughter Day”, recalling their experiences with divorce.

Atkins had breathed her last in 2017, King tweeted at the time.

King hosts Ora TV’s “Larry King Now,” where he interviews world leaders, celebrities, and internet stars, CNN reported.

The acclaimed TV interviewer had hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live.” between 1985 to 2010.

Last year, King had undergone a heart procedure after complaining of chest pain.

He is also a father to four children from previous marriages and a stepfather to one. He divorced his recent spouse Shawn Southwick in 2019.