Sections
Home / World News / Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead

Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead

The last official reports from North Korea stated that Kim Jong Un has issued a dire warning for the country’s economy amid reports that he delegated some power to his sister.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang. (AP File Photo)

The updates about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are being keenly tracked across the world. The 36-year-old, who took over the reins in 2011 has skipped several public appearances in the last few months, giving rise to speculation that something is not right.

A journalist, who has extensively travelled in the Hermit Kingdom, has claims that Kim is dead. Roy Calley told some media outlets that there are such levels of secrecy in North Korea that even those living in the country do not know what the reality is.

The journalist said that the major changes being introduced by Kim - like making his sister the de facto second-in-command - point towards something major happening in the country.

Calley’s comments came amid reports emerging from South Korea that Kim is in coma. “I assess him (Kim Jong Un) to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” several media outlets quoted a former aide of South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-jung as saying.



Jang also posted on social media, according to local media outlets, that no North Korean leader would entrust any of his authority to another person unless he was too sick to rule or was removed through a coup - pointing towards the transition of power to Kim’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong.

He, however, insisted that the North Korean is still in coma and that Kim Yo Jong is not his successor, according to reports from South Korea.

The last official reports from North Korea stated that Kim Jong Un has issued a dire warning for the country’s economy amid reports that he delegated some power to his sister, including responsibility for relations with the US.

The state media in North Korea reported last week that Kim told a gathering of ruling party leaders that the country “faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects” and that his development goals had been “seriously delayed”.

The unusually candid assessment came as sanctions, flooding and the coronavirus pandemic pushed the North Korean economy toward what was expected to be its worst contraction in more than two decades.

Hours later, South Korean lawmakers told reporters that the country’s spy agency determined that Kim had delegated responsibility for relations with Seoul and Washington to his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong. While she had taken an increasingly public role in diplomatic matters, such as responding to a letter from US President Donald Trump earlier this year, one lawmaker described a more formal power-sharing arrangement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand BJP re-inducts MLA who was expelled after gun-toting dance video
Aug 24, 2020 17:53 IST
Current claims over Covishield false: SII
Aug 24, 2020 17:51 IST
IPL 2020 | ‘Always played thinking I am the captain’
Aug 24, 2020 17:51 IST
Thieves steal jewellery, cash, car worth Rs 4,15,000 from house in Ambegaon Budrukh, Pune
Aug 24, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.