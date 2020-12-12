Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Amid opposition rallies in Pakistan, Islamabad extends two-month ban on gatherings, demonstrations

Amid opposition rallies in Pakistan, Islamabad extends two-month ban on gatherings, demonstrations

According to a notification, the ban over the gatherings was extended after knowing that certain segments of society are planning to organise unlawful assemblies, including majlis and processions which can disrupt public peace and tranquillity and keeping in view the current law and order and security environment.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Islamabad

Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, attend an anti-government rally, in Multan, Pakistan. (AP/ File photo)

Amid a series of opposition rallies in Pakistan, the Islamabad administration on Friday extended a ban on all kinds of gatherings of five or more people, processions, and demonstrations at any public place in Islamabad, including the Red Zone, where important government buildings are located, for a period of two months.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday issued separate notifications in this regard, Dawn reported.

According to a notification, the ban over the gatherings was extended after knowing that certain segments of society are planning to organise unlawful assemblies, including majlis and processions which can disrupt public peace and tranquillity and keeping in view the current law and order and security environment.

The sale, purchase and use of firecrackers and fireworks, distribution of handbills, pamphlets, carrying out wall calking, writing slogans and affixing posters on the walls were also prohibited for a period of two months.



According to another notification, the ban on carrying, displaying and exhibiting firearms was also extended.

A two-month ban was also placed on the publication of housing schemes or sale of plots. The notification regarding the ban claimed that speculative transactions also emerge out of the situation which jeopardizes the interest of the people and deprive them of their hard-earned money, thus creating panic and anxiety in the society.

Likewise, the ban also extended over the use of cassette players sound, system, CD/DVD and other mediums for making objectionable/sectarian-related speeches, Dawn reported.

This comes as Pakistan opposition’s 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is set to hold its sixth power show in Lahore on Sunday, despite efforts by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s to block the rally proceedings.

The Pakistan government also flooded the Minar-e-Pakistan lawns in a “failed effort” to stop PDM from holding their rally on December 13.

The PDM has held five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

‘I’d pay to watch him’: Brian Lara on India star ahead of Australia Tests
by hindsutantimes.com
Dharmesh worked as a peon at 19, reveals his father still runs a tea stall
by HT Entertainment Desk
Amid opposition rallies in Pakistan, Islamabad extends two-month ban on gatherings, demonstrations
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Vaccination drive in India may start in January, says Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.