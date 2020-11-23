Amid rising coronavirus cases, states in US impose new pandemic restrictions

People wait in line outside of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing center in New York, US. (Reuters)

As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeds 12 million, the virus continues to surge throughout the country, prompting governors of various states to issue a patchwork of area-specific restrictions.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced new restrictions to tighten restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings such as Thanksgiving dinner in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. These restrictions will go into effect on Tuesday. Even though the state avoided strict restrictions throughout the fall as Nevada’s economy is based on tourism, Governor Sisolak who recently contracted Covid-19 himself said, “We are on a rapid trajectory that threatens to overwhelm our health care system, our frontline health workers, and your access to care. So it’s time to act.”

The restrictions come at a time when health officials reported 2,155 confirmed cases on Sunday increasing the statewide total to 133,888 since the onset of the pandemic. They include mandatory wearing of masks (indoors and outdoors) and reducing occupancy in eating places and public places to 25 per cent but not closing any businesses completely as Sisolak called these restrictions that would be in place for three weeks, “ a statewide pause”.

Nevada is not alone in imposing restrictions as California has put a curfew order in effect in the majority of its counties.

Oregon and New Mexico governors issued orders for tighter measures as well. New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham closed statewide in-person services for non-essential activities from November 16 and this will last for two weeks. Oregon also has a similar order for most indoor facilities.

North Dakota governor has also announced a mask mandate which includes compulsory wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, limiting capacity of eating places.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo put an overnight curfew in place for dining services which is also in place in New Jersey.