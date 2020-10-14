Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Amy Coney Barrett cites ‘Ginsburg rule’ that Ginsburg didn’t follow

Amy Coney Barrett cites ‘Ginsburg rule’ that Ginsburg didn’t follow

It’s become a standard response by Republican high court nominees to recite Ginsburg’s words from her own confirmation hearing.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:22 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett invoked Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday in refusing to discuss her view of gay rights and the Constitution.

“Justice Ginsburg with her characteristic pithiness used this to describe how a nominee should comport herself at a hearing. No hints, no previews, no forecasts. That had been the practice of nominees before her. But everybody calls it the Ginsburg rule because she stated it so concisely,” Barrett said of the woman whose seat she would take if confirmed.

It’s become a standard response by Republican high court nominees to recite Ginsburg’s words from her own confirmation hearing.

Ginsburg, who died last month, did utter those words 27 years ago, saying “A judge sworn to decide impartially can offer no forecasts, no hints for that would show not only disregard for the specifics of the particular case, it would display disdain for the entire judicial process.”



But she also said much more on a range of hotly debated issues, including abortion, that went well beyond the rule that bears her name.

Here’s Ginsburg on abortion in 1993, shortly before the Senate voted 96-3 to confirm her: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When Government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

Barrett, who has signed ads opposing abortion and belonged to Notre Dame University’s Faculty for Life, has refused to answer senators’ questions on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling that declared a woman’s right to an abortion.

Barrett’s nomination is on a fast track since her nomination by President Donald Trump just over two weeks ago. Trump and Senate Republicans have said they want her on the court before Election Day, Nov. 3.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

With AQI crossing 300, five Haryana cities fare worse than Delhi
Oct 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Odisha’s new Lokayukta rules that protect identity of officials sparks row
Oct 14, 2020 01:49 IST
Choking NCR districts: Haryana gets into action after EPCA highlights violations leading to pollution
Oct 14, 2020 01:47 IST
Mumbai power outage: Few areas may see power cuts for 2 more days
Oct 14, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.