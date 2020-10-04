Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Angela Merkel warns China to open up or risk losing access to EU market: Report

Angela Merkel warns China to open up or risk losing access to EU market: Report

Earlier on Wednesday, Angela Merkel had criticised China over recent developments in Hong Kong and other “dreadful and often horrible” human rights issues.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Brussels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned China over market access. (Reuters File Photo )

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned China that Europe will start limiting Beijing’s access to its market for trade if it does not agree to provide a major opening.

“If there is no market access from the Chinese side for certain areas, this will of course also be reflected in the fact that market access to the European market will be narrower,” Merkel was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (local time) in Brussels after a two-day special EU summit, Merkel had said, “We naturally expect reciprocity for the investment agreement with China,” Merkel said. “We find that the barriers to entry with regard to China are still too high. This will now be discussed further.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Merkel had criticised China over recent developments in Hong Kong and other “dreadful and often horrible” human rights issues.



Merkel had made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the Bundestag, the German Parliament.

“Looking at the development challenges for China, these targets really are ambitious and they should provide an inspiration for us in Europe as well, to live up to our promises,” she had said.

Union special summit is where all heads of government have gathered to discuss China as a top item of the agenda, underlining Europe’s deepening sense of unease amid the US-China rivalry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
Oct 04, 2020 03:17 IST
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Oct 04, 2020 08:12 IST
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
Oct 04, 2020 08:29 IST

latest news

Kerala CM dedicates 90 schools as Centres of Excellence, lays foundation stone of 54 school buildings
Oct 04, 2020 09:24 IST
Delhi: Air quality in Wazipur, Jahangirpuri in ‘poor’ category
Oct 04, 2020 09:21 IST
I am not a gifted player, it’s all about hard and smart work: Shreyas Iyer
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab and all the latest news
Oct 04, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.